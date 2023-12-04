Suicides by farmers drop 2.1% in 2022, farm labourers rise by 9.3%

Farmer suicides dropped 2.1 per cent and suicides by those engaged as farm labourers rose 9.3 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2021, according to data from the newly released Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report for 2022.



As many as 11,290 people related to farming in some way or the other died by suicide in 2022. The number was 10,881 in 2021. In 2020, around 5,579 farmers had committed suicide while the corresponding number for farm labourers was 5,098.

