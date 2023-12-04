Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Suicides by farmers drop 2.1% in 2022, farm labourers rise by 9.3%

This effectively means that in the last three years, while suicides by those who show farming as their profession have consistently declined, those who show as farm labourers have risen

agriculture farmer
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Farmer suicides dropped 2.1 per cent and suicides by those engaged as farm labourers rose 9.3 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2021, according to data from the newly released Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report for 2022.
 
As many as 11,290 people related to farming in some way or the other died by suicide in 2022. The number was 10,881 in 2021. In 2020, around 5,579 farmers had committed suicide while the corresponding number for farm labourers was 5,098.
 
This effectively means that in the last three years while suicides by those who show farming as their profession has consistently declined, suicides by farm labourers have risen.

Also Read

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans

Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 19th case this year

Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 25th case this year

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

The Kota story: Are students crippled with the stress, fear of failure?

Caste harassment, crimes against women increase in 5 years: NCRB report

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor achieved 67% physical progress: Govt

India is a trend-setter, says Instagram's 'Trend Talk' insight 2024

With UDAN scheme, 130,000 passengers have travelled by air: Scindia

Over 75% UAPA cases in 2022 from J-K, Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh: NCRB

Topics : suicides Farmer suicides Indian agriculture Suicide

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon