Tamil Nadu dairy firm in midst of controversy over Tirupati laddoos

The Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food is facing scrutiny over the alleged presence of animal fat in the laddu preparation process at Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

A company that began as a manufacturer of liquid oxygen and later shifted to dairy production in the mid-90s has made a mark in that business.

Now, in 2024, the same company, AR Dairy Food, is in the midst of a political storm in Andhra Pradesh.

The Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food is facing scrutiny over the alleged presence of animal fat in the laddoos at Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD).

According to sources, AR Dairy Food, which supplied ghee to the temple, has already come under scanner of the Central Food Safety Authority.

However, a senior company

