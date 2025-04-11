The 'de-extinction' of the dire wolf could be both a gift and a curse

A recent announcement by Colossal Biosciences, the Texas-based genetics company, that it has “de-extinctioned” the dire wolf, has led to headlines and controversy. In pop culture, dire wolves are associated with the “Game of Thrones” serial, just as tyrannosaurus are associated with “Jurassic Park”.

Colossal has been working since 2021 to bring back iconic extinct species like the mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger and the dodo. While these efforts grab headlines, its genetic research may help maintain biodiversity and prevent the extinction of many severely endangered species.

Colossal Biosciences was founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm along with pioneering Harvard geneticist