Meet Günter Faltin, the German professor who knows too much of tea

The main pillars of the philosophy were: to be fair to workers, nature and consumers. The higher expenses for labour and nature were compensated by overturning the British colonial architecture of the tea trade.

As a young professor at Freie Universität Berlin (Free University of Berlin) –where Faltin established the entrepreneurship department – he wanted a model for better economics. The idea was to create a new standard of business within a capitalistic framework. Teekampagne (tea campaign) popped into his head in 1978 and finally took shape in 1985.