Free (the) speech: 475 sedition cases registered between 2014 and 2021

The most number of such cases were reported from Haryana (42 cases), followed by Jharkhand (40), Karnataka (38), Andhra Pradesh (32), and Jammu & Kashmir (29)

jail, prison
<b> Photo: Shutterstock <b>

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Of 475 sedition cases registered between 2014 and 2021, Assam accounted for 69, or 14.52%
At least 475 cases of sedition have been recorded as being registered in India between 2014 and 2021. Assam accounted for 69 cases, or 14.5 per cent. This means one out of every six sedition cases registered in India between 2014 and 2021 came from Assam.
State-wise analysis
First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

