The Kerala script: What is behind the resurgence of Malayalam cinema?

At 72, Mammootty is in no mood to slow down. The Malayalam cinema superstar is displaying a voracious appetite for diverse roles. In the past two years, he has played a hardened cop in Kannur Squad, a homosexual in Kaathal–The Core, an incarnation of the Devil in Bramayugam, and in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam he is an irritable middle-aged Malayali who wakes up from an afternoon slumber believing he is a Tamilian who disappeared from his village years ago.

“When you have someone like Mammootty doing diverse roles, it tends to rub off on others. Today, not just actors,