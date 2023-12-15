Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The temple and the mosque: Dream of a Ram-Rahim utopia in Ayodhya

In Dhannipur lies the site for the mosque designated by the Supreme Court after the verdict in the Ayodhya dispute case

ram temple model
Premium

Model of the Ram temple at Karsewakpuram, which has boxes with court files stacked around it. | Photo: Veenu Sandhu

Veenu Sandhu Ayodhya
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Boxes, 153 of them, all covered with plastic sheets, are stacked around the model of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya. Inside them are documents of the battles for the temple fought and won in various courts. These are over 3,000 files of judgments and supporting evidence from the lower courts, high courts and the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The files are here for a reason. They are being digitised so that the material is available to the public – to researchers, lawyers, students, historians. Also in these boxes are a few hundred legal

Also Read

Phase-I construction of Ayodhya's airport to be completed by August

Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

Idol of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya temple on Jan 22: Mohan Bhagwat

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

Ayodhya airport may be a reality before Ram temple inauguration in January

ED attaches land worth over Rs 193 cr in Srinagar in JKSCB loan fraud case

Madras HC convicts ex-IPS officer Sampath Kumar in Dhoni's contempt plea

19 victims of Manipur ethnic clashes laid to rest eight months after death

Centre spends Rs 1,218 cr to commission 24 PF compute capacity: MoS IT

NSDC to host "IndiaSkills" in 60 categories; registrations till Dec 20

Topics : Ram temple Ram Temple dispute Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon