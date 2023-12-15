The temple and the mosque: Dream of a Ram-Rahim utopia in Ayodhya

Model of the Ram temple at Karsewakpuram, which has boxes with court files stacked around it. | Photo: Veenu Sandhu

Boxes, 153 of them, all covered with plastic sheets, are stacked around the model of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya. Inside them are documents of the battles for the temple fought and won in various courts. These are over 3,000 files of judgments and supporting evidence from the lower courts, high courts and the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The files are here for a reason. They are being digitised so that the material is available to the public – to researchers, lawyers, students, historians. Also in these boxes are a few hundred legal