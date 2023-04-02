close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Consensus on 99% issues, readying first draft by July: G20 Sherpa Kant

"India is looking to evangelise its successes in digital public infrastructure through its G20 Presidency to all 133 nations that do not yet have fast digital payments"

Arup Roychoudhury
Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Premium

Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is looking to evangelise its successes in digital public infrastructure through its Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency to all 133 nations that do not yet have fast digital payments, says G20 Sherpa AMITABH KANT. In conversation with Arup Roychoudhury, Ka
Or

Also Read

We want to build a consensus around many issues: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India's G20 priorities to reflect that of the global south: Amitabh Kant

Nostalgia, gravitas and credibility: How brand Bachchan stands tall at 80

Lunch with BS: 'G20 is about thinking and acting big', says Amitabh Kant

G20 issues bigger than the Russia-Ukraine war, says Amitabh Kant

Karnataka Assembly elections: Finding balance in the juggling act

Who will form the govt in Karnataka from among four chief contenders?

Why migrant undertrials struggle to furnish bail, access timely legal aid

Congress looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 in 70 years of its rule: BJP

Samajwadi Party likely to take the fight to Raebareli and Amethi

Topics : G20 | Amitabh Kant | India | Digital Payments | Russia | China

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon