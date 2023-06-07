close

Thyssenkruppe partners MDL for potential Indian Navy submarine order

6 submarines, powered by air-independent propulsion, are planned to be built under Rs 45,000 cr programme

Ajai Shukla
Submarine
Representative Image

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Thyssenkruppe Marine Systems (TKMS), the German shipbuilder, signed an agreement on Wednesday with India’s premier defence shipyard, Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL), to cooperate in building six state-of-the-art submarines for the Indian Navy.
The submarines, powered by air-independent propulsion (AIP), are planned to be built under a Rs 45,000 crore programme called Project 75-I under the “strategic partner” (SP) acquisition category. It requires qualified Indian firms to build a weapons platform in partnership with a foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM) chosen by the defence ministry.
While conventional diesel-electric submarines can operate underwater silently for up to 48 hours, AIP-driven submarines remain underwater for up to two weeks before they must surface for battery charging.
Topics : Indian Navy Submarine

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

