Thyssenkruppe partners MDL for potential Indian Navy submarine order

While conventional diesel-electric submarines can operate underwater silently for up to 48 hours, AIP-driven submarines remain underwater for up to two weeks before they must surface for battery charging.

The submarines, powered by air-independent propulsion (AIP), are planned to be built under a Rs 45,000 crore programme called Project 75-I under the “strategic partner” (SP) acquisition category. It requires qualified Indian firms to build a weapons platform in partnership with a foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM) chosen by the defence ministry.