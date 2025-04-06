Traffic growth moderation may have implications for toll road entities

Road traffic growth moderation in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) is likely to impact the revenue growth of toll road entities, as implied traffic growth for toll road companies is set to moderate to 4 per cent in FY25 from 5 per cent in FY24, according to rating firm ICRA.

Toll collection growth is expected to slow down to 5-8 per cent in FY25 from 10 per cent in FY24.

“Most entities saw a bump in their toll collections a couple of years back because of the healthy wholesale price index (WPI)-related growth. That has helped them. The moderation in traffic