Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Undersea cable firms seek easier rules, incentives for faster landings

Undersea cable firms seek easier rules, incentives for faster landings

Despite 20% of global internet traffic, India has only 3% of subsea cables; 11 out of 18 subsea cables at end-of-life

Undersea cables
Premium

Representative Picture

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Developers of undersea cable infrastructure, such as Bharti Airtel and Meta, on Tuesday called for incentives, easier regulations and a sustained policy push to quickly bring more subsea cables into India, and create indigenous cable repair vessels at home.
 
Speaking at the first-ever conference on subsea cable systems in India, organised by the Broadband India Forum, industry officials said India has great potential to become a hub for submarine cables connecting it and other countries to Europe, West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia, given its strategic geographical position. Partnering with telecom operators, global submarine cable consortiums have outlined plans to
Topics : Undersea pipeline to India Seaways Shipping & Logistics Seafood exports

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon