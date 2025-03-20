Uttar Pradesh boosts defence industry with military hardware test bed

The Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a state-of-the-art military hardware testing facility in Lucknow, which would be a first of its kind in the state and only the second in India.

This move aims to strengthen the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) as well as the country’s defence manufacturing sector.

The facility will be developed under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Advanced Material (Defence) Testing Foundation (AMDTF). The state government has approved free land for the project. Launched by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), DTIS is designed to promote domestic