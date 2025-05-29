Uttar Pradesh govt to catalyse religious, spiritual tourism circuits

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is giving a major booster shot to the religious and spiritual tourism circuits in the state to meet its $1 trillion economy goal.

The project would cover major pilgrimage destinations which include Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, and Prayagraj.

This comes in the backdrop of an estimated congregation of 660 million tourists and pilgrims during the 45-day Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

To capitalise on the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage, the government is embarking upon a project of ₹4,560 crore to upgrade the roads infrastructure interlinking the religious tourism centres. The roadmap encompasses