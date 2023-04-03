Construction workers: Rs 38,000 crore cess funds for welfare unused

In this section

UP govt proposes names of AMU VC, Nripendra Misra's son for MLC: Report

Samajwadi Party trying to unite 'Bahujan Samaj', says Akhilesh Yadav

Rajasthan BJP chief attacks Gehlot over handling of Jaipur blasts case

IP College harassment: DU sets up committee to inquire into incident

Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students

Declining demand for jobs under MGNREGA, but workers await pending payments

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Work demand under MGNREGS at 4-month high, FY23 funds almost exhausted

MGNREGA improved earnings during Covid-19, but more funding needed: Report

Centre will now define minimum work requirement under MGNREGA: Report

Nearly half the Rs 87,478 crore collected so far as the building and other construction (BOC) workers welfare cess by states and Union Territories remain unutilised, even as such labourers complain of woeful working conditions and denial of welfare measures, such as health, pension, insuranc

