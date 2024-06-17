Delhi fire safety check: When biz triumphs over rulebook to start a fire

Remains of the shops, which were hit by a massive fire on Thursday, at the Marwari Katra market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Photo: (Ashish Tiwari)

It’s been some days since a fire gutted around 150 shops at the Marwari Katra market of Chandni Chowk, a busy shopping area next to a primary school in the heart of Old Delhi. Initially, some 14 fire tenders were sent to Marwari Katra —sprinkled with textile warehouses and plenty of bridal wear shops — and then some more had to be called as the fire raged. It took the fire fighters hours to douse the flames. Cinders remain.

Mahesh Kapoor calls himself lucky as his textile shop is right on the main road where the tenders stopped. “The ones who