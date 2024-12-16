Parties take yatra route in Bihar as politicians gear up for Assembly polls

The word “yatra”, like its English equivalent “journey” or “tour”, is not loaded with political meaning. It would at best mean taxiing before election campaigns (prachaar abhiyaan), with all their cut and thrust, take off. This is what is happening now in Bihar with Assembly elections less than a year away (the term of the Assembly ends on November 22, 2025).

From Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the leader of the Opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Tejashwi Yadav, politicians of all hues have, or are planning to, embark on yatras to reach out to the electorate and feel the political