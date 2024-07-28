Statsguru: Six charts explain the agriculture sector's next decade







India’s agriculture sector was allocated Rs 1.52 trillion in Budget 2024-25 (FY25), an increase of 8.1 per cent from FY24 (revised estimates). The sector accounts for 3.2 per cent of the total government expenditure. It was 4.2 per cent in FY20 (chart 1).







In her Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a review of the agriculture research framework to increase productivity and develop climate-resilient crop varieties. The Department of Agricultural Research and Education has been allocated Rs 9,941.09 crore (chart 2).

This comes amidst concerns over India’s agricultural production. The growth