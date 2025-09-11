Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto firms assure all cars made since 2023 can run safely on E20 fuel

Auto firms assure all cars made since 2023 can run safely on E20 fuel

Automakers including M&M, Tata Motors and Hyundai confirm vehicles made since 2023 are safe on E20 fuel, countering fears as Gadkari calls social media criticism politically driven

Nitin Gadkari
premium

A Tata Motors spokesperson said all their vehicles are E20 compliant from 2023 and that the company is honouring all warranty commitments. | Photo: PTI

Sohini Das New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On a day when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that a social media campaign against E20 fuel was “paid for” and “politically motivated” to target him, vehicle manufacturers assured that all cars made since 2023 can safely run on E20 fuel.
 
Some companies are also issuing advisories to their customers in this regard.
 
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer of Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division, said they are drafting an advisory to all customers that will be issued by the end of this week or next, stating that all M&M vehicles are safe to drive with
Topics : Nitin Gadkari automobile manufacturer ethanol-blended fuel
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon