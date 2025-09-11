Auto firms assure all cars made since 2023 can run safely on E20 fuel

On a day when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that a social media campaign against E20 fuel was “paid for” and “politically motivated” to target him, vehicle manufacturers assured that all cars made since 2023 can safely run on E20 fuel.

Some companies are also issuing advisories to their customers in this regard.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer of Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division, said they are drafting an advisory to all customers that will be issued by the end of this week or next, stating that all M&M vehicles are safe to drive with