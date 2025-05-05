Monday, May 05, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Evera Cabs to acquire 500 BluSmart EVs, expand Delhi airport services

Evera Cabs to acquire 500 BluSmart EVs, expand Delhi airport services

Brand to absorb 500 BluSmart vehicles through lenders, with plans to expand EV cab fleet to 1,000 and step up presence across NCR's high-demand airport corridors

Evera Cabs
Premium

Similar to BluSmart’s proposition, Evera also claims to offer zero-cancellation and surge-free rides (Photo: Company Website)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Evera Cabs, an all-electric cab-hailing service, has initiated the process to take possession of 500 cars previously operated by the beleaguered cab-booking platform BluSmart.
 
The development follows BluSmart’s suspension of services across key metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.
 
The Delhi-based start-up has already taken possession of 220 vehicles, and the remaining 280 are expected to be claimed in the coming days. In total, Evera plans to acquire 1,000 BluSmart cars.
 
With BluSmart's exit from the market, Prakriti Mobility-owned Evera sees this as an opportunity to consolidate its position as a leading electric cab service provider. “The resulting market
Topics : Electric Vehicles EV market Cab service

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon