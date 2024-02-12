Apples to bats, Kashmir's startup scene gains momentum with foreign funding

A Srinagar-based startup, pioneering the modernisation of apple farming in Kashmir, recently secured Rs 60 crore in foreign funding, making headlines in the entrepreneurial landscape. Another startup, which aims to elevate the quality of the Kashmiri willow so that it can compete with English cricket bats, successfully bagged Rs 30 lakh on Shark Tank India. And a logistics startup facilitating deliveries for Amazon and Flipkart in the Valley raised Rs 4 crore from domestic investors since it was launched in 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir, traditionally reliant on agriculture and tourism, is experiencing a rise in innovative enterprises, particularly