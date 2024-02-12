Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apples to bats, Kashmir's startup scene gains momentum with foreign funding

Entrepreneurs are also tapping into JK Startup Policy and Shark Tank India

Apple
Premium

A high-density apple orchard in Kashmir | Photo: Kaleem Geelani

Kaleem Geelani New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:59 AM IST
A Srinagar-based startup, pioneering the modernisation of apple farming in Kashmir, recently secured Rs 60 crore in foreign funding, making headlines in the entrepreneurial landscape. Another startup, which aims to elevate the quality of the Kashmiri willow so that it can compete with English cricket bats, successfully bagged Rs 30 lakh on Shark Tank India. And a logistics startup facilitating deliveries for Amazon and Flipkart in the Valley raised Rs 4 crore from domestic investors since it was launched in 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir, traditionally reliant on agriculture and tourism, is experiencing a rise in innovative enterprises, particularly

Also Read

Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report

Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple pushes Vision Pro launch date to March, needs further testing: Report

Urea production up 12% in first 9 months of FY24, sales remain flat

Remaking PLI: Can a revamp of the scheme plug the gaps and speed things up

Airlines record lowest on-time figures in 11 months in Jan amid fog issues

Powering up: India to surpass UK's current electricity demand in 3 years

Telecom licence fee collection up 8.23% at Rs 5,326 cr in quarter ended Sep

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir startup ecosystem Apple entrepreneurs Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon