ARPUs to rise, user churn subside for telcos in Q3FY25, say analysts

Telecom operators (telcos) are expected to report continuing growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) in the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year (Q3FY25), analysts believe. The impact of SIM (subscriber identity module) consolidation, as a result of July's tariff hike, is also expected to subside, they said.

In Q3, Bharti Airtel is expected to see 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in ARPU to Rs 245, while Jio is likely to witness an 11 per cent rise to Rs 203, a note by ICICI Securities said. While Jio's growth may appear lower, it has a higher proportion