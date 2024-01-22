Sensex (    %)
                        
Striking balance: CCI may tailor penalties for global corporations

The base amount of the penalty, according to people in the know, would be calculated on the relevant turnover of the company which is turnover in the domestic market

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

In a likely reprieve for multinational corporations, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) may not impose penalties for anti-competitive practices directly based on their global turnover. It is likely to introduce specific circumstances as part of guidelines under which penalties could escalate to the level of global turnover.

“The CCI is trying to strike a balance: India Inc should not suffer but there has to be deterrence. The amendment (the Competition Amendment Act) when it was brought was targeted at Big Tech companies,” said a person in the know.

The base penalty, according to people in the know, would be calculated on

Topics : Competition Commission of India industry penalty Domestic industry

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

