Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Flying in chefs to iconic recreations, wedding food tells a culinary tale

Flying in chefs to iconic recreations, wedding food tells a culinary tale

Food trends at Indian weddings have reached new heights, with customised restaurant recreations, cafe setups, pop-ups by Michelin-star chefs, and bespoke table linens with monograms

Dinning
Premium

Tablescaping now involves chefs, wedding planners, and even interior designers, for a dramatic display of heirloom cutlery and crystalware. French macaron tower cakes are a big draw, with the flaky meringue-based sandwich cookies arranged in vibrant.

Abhilasha Ojha
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At a recent event in New Delhi, where the couple’s families met before the wedding, the 50-odd guests were served caviar and Dom Pérignon champagne, each bottle costing over Rs 1 lakh. The champagne was poured into delicate Zalto hand-blown glasses, each priced upwards of Rs 12,000 and known for craftsmanship that captures the aroma of the spirit. The aim of the event (milni), which cost Rs 20-30 lakh, was to create an unforgettable experience.
 
Food trends at Indian weddings have reached new heights, with customised restaurant recreations, café setups, pop-ups by Michelin-star chefs, and bespoke table linens with monograms
Topics : Indian weddings food Indian chefs wedding

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon