Flying in chefs to iconic recreations, wedding food tells a culinary tale

At a recent event in New Delhi, where the couple’s families met before the wedding, the 50-odd guests were served caviar and Dom Pérignon champagne, each bottle costing over Rs 1 lakh. The champagne was poured into delicate Zalto hand-blown glasses, each priced upwards of Rs 12,000 and known for craftsmanship that captures the aroma of the spirit. The aim of the event (milni), which cost Rs 20-30 lakh, was to create an unforgettable experience.

Food trends at Indian weddings have reached new heights, with customised restaurant recreations, café setups, pop-ups by Michelin-star chefs, and bespoke table linens with monograms