Memory makers: Wedding photography evolves with global shoots, trips framed

From Kashmir’s serene shikara rides and Jaisalmer’s golden dunes to European fairytale settings, wedding photographers are raising the bar to capture couples’ most treasured moments.

This photography segment, which makes 3 per cent of India’s $130 billion wedding industry, is thriving on millennials’ preference for personal and unique visual narratives. “Photographers are often the first vendors that couples book, since this is the most tangible part of the event,” says Rajesh Satankar, co-founder of Knotting Bells, a Mumbai-based photography firm. In some cases, photography teams even guide the bride on makeup and wardrobe to align with the wedding’s theme.

