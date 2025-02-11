Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 06:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Memory makers: Wedding photography evolves with global shoots, trips framed

Memory makers: Wedding photography evolves with global shoots, trips framed

Wedding photography is pushing the limits of creativity with photoshoots around the world. Some couples also want their post-wedding trip framed for posterity, writes Anushka Bhardwaj

Paris
Premium

A pre-wedding photoshoot in Paris

Anushka Bhardwaj
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:05 AM IST
From Kashmir’s serene shikara rides and Jaisalmer’s golden dunes to European fairytale settings, wedding photographers are raising the bar to capture couples’ most treasured moments.  
This photography segment, which makes 3 per cent of India’s $130 billion wedding industry, is thriving on millennials’ preference for personal and unique visual narratives. “Photographers are often the first vendors that couples book, since this is the most tangible part of the event,” says Rajesh Satankar, co-founder of Knotting Bells, a Mumbai-based photography firm. In some cases, photography teams even guide the bride on makeup and wardrobe to align with the wedding’s theme.
 
Luxury
Topics : wedding Indian weddings photography

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon