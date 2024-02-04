Sensex (    %)
                        
India can punch above its weight in AI, says Microsoft Asia president

AHMED MAZHARI, president of Microsoft Asia, believes Indian information technology (IT) companies will lead global businesses in adopting AI

Premium

Shivani Shinde
Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:29 PM IST
All eyes are on India as the world’s biggest technology companies strengthen their position in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) by using the country’s engineering talent. A case in point is Microsoft, which just concluded its first AI Tour in India and got 3,000 attendees for the event. AHMED MAZHARI, president of Microsoft Asia, believes Indian information technology (IT) companies will lead global businesses in adopting AI. In a conversation with Shivani Shinde at the event in Mumbai, Mazhari spoke about Indian talent and AI’s growth. Edited excerpts:

In Asia, where is India for Microsoft

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

