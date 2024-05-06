Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NSE investors may face further delays for its initial public offering

According to industry players, one of the key requirements for approving NSE's IPO is for it to remain free from any tech-glitch for a year

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market
Premium

NSE, Indian stock market (Photo: Bloomberg)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may have to wait even more for its initial public offering (IPO).

The exchange’s management said it did not have any update from the regulator on the proposed plan to go public.

“Situations remain as it is,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of NSE on Monday.

However, on queries if the alleged technical glitch at the exchange during listing of the follow-on-public offer (FPO) of Vodafone Idea (VIL) will have any impact on the timelines for the IPO approval, Chauhan said the issues were not related.

According
Topics : IPO National Stock Exchange Nifty IPOs NSE Indices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon