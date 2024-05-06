NSE investors may face further delays for its initial public offering

Investors at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may have to wait even more for its initial public offering (IPO).

The exchange’s management said it did not have any update from the regulator on the proposed plan to go public.

“Situations remain as it is,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of NSE on Monday.

However, on queries if the alleged technical glitch at the exchange during listing of the follow-on-public offer (FPO) of Vodafone Idea (VIL) will have any impact on the timelines for the IPO approval, Chauhan said the issues were not related.

