Mutual fund schemes, houses eye micro stars as broader markets gather pace

At a time when investors are preferring higher-risk investment products like thematic and small-cap mutual fund (MF) schemes, some fund houses are exploring the possibility of going further down the market-capitalisation (m-cap) ladder to unearth newer investment opportunities.
HDFC MF had filed papers with the capital markets regulator — the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) — earlier this year for an active micro-cap scheme. Some more fund houses are keen on launching such schemes, say industry observers.
In general, a stock is considered to be a micro-cap if it is ranked below 500 in terms of full m-cap in the listed equity space or if its m-cap is below Rs 1,000 crore.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or