Mutual fund schemes, houses eye micro stars as broader markets gather pace

In general, a stock is considered to be a micro-cap if it is ranked below 500 in terms of full m-cap in the listed equity space or if its m-cap is below Rs 1,000 crore.

HDFC MF had filed papers with the capital markets regulator — the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) — earlier this year for an active micro-cap scheme. Some more fund houses are keen on launching such schemes, say industry observers.