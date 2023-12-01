MFs set to deploy Rs 1.5 trillion in equities for second straight year

Mutual funds (MFs) are on course to pour at least Rs 1.5 trillion ($18 billion) into the domestic equity market for the second consecutive year.

So far this calendar year, domestic equity funds bought shares worth Rs 1.4 trillion after pumping in a record Rs 1.8 trillion last year.

Equity investment by mutual funds is tied to inflows they get in equity and hybrid schemes. While gross inflows into active equity schemes have been higher this year than in 2022, a surge in outflows has pushed net inflows lower, capping their ability to invest in the markets.