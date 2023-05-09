close

Mutual funds may knock on Sebi's door for hybrid fund tax stimulus

Conservative hybrid schemes can invest a max 25% in equity; industry wants limit enhanced to 35%

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
The mutual fund (MF) industry may make a representation to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to increase the equity investment limit in conservative hybrid funds from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, according to two people aware of the development.
If the proposal goes through, conservative hybrid funds will regain the tax advantages they lost due to changes in debt fund taxation in Union Budget 2023-24.
Raising the equity allocation to 35 per cent would mean the scheme would qualify for long-term capital gains tax (LTCG), under which gains are taxed at 20 per cent with indexation benefits.
First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

