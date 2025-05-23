Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Tax change, gold rally power FoF AUM past Rs 1 trillion in April

Tax change, gold rally power FoF AUM past Rs 1 trillion in April

Fund of funds cross ₹1 trillion AUM in April 2025 for the first time, driven by tax reforms, gold's stellar returns, and launch of several new mutual fund offerings

Fund of funds invest the corpus in one or multiple mutual fund (MF) schemes. Currently, there are 96 domestic FoFs, with a majority of them operating as feeder funds for exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

The assets under management (AUM) of domestic fund of funds (FoFs) crossed the ₹1 trillion mark for the first time in April, as the category witnessed renewed interest following the taxation changes announced in Budget 2024.
 
The broader category, which includes offerings across equity, debt and commodities, registered net inflows of over ₹11,300 crore during the 12-month period ending April 2025. This is in stark contrast to the net outflow of ₹2,446 crore recorded in the previous one-year period.
 
Topics : Gold AUM tax

