Fast off the blocks: Share sale activity hits 9-month high, tops ₹65k cr

Fast off the blocks: Share sale activity hits 9-month high, tops ₹65k cr

Improvement in investor sentiment paves way for large secondary issuances

Bankers expect the momentum in both primary and secondary offers, including block deals, to continue through the rest of 2025

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

A sharp rebound in equity markets from April lows, coupled with robust foreign investor flows, has triggered a surge in secondary share sales by listed companies.
 
So far this month, share sales via block and bulk deal mechanisms have topped ₹65,000 crore, the highest level since August 2024. The revival follows a four-month lull marked by heightened market volatility.
 
Notable transactions in May include Singtel’s ₹13,221 crore stake sale in Bharti Airtel, BAT’s ₹12,941 crore block trade in ITC, cofounder Rakesh Gangwal’s ₹11,564 crore divestment in InterGlobe Aviation, Antfin Holdings’ ₹2,104 crore sale in Paytm, and the Sajjan Jindal Family
Topics : Stake sale Markets Investment

