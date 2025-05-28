Fast off the blocks: Share sale activity hits 9-month high, tops ₹65k cr

A sharp rebound in equity markets from April lows, coupled with robust foreign investor flows, has triggered a surge in secondary share sales by listed companies.

So far this month, share sales via block and bulk deal mechanisms have topped ₹65,000 crore, the highest level since August 2024. The revival follows a four-month lull marked by heightened market volatility.

Notable transactions in May include Singtel’s ₹13,221 crore stake sale in Bharti Airtel, BAT’s ₹12,941 crore block trade in ITC, cofounder Rakesh Gangwal’s ₹11,564 crore divestment in InterGlobe Aviation, Antfin Holdings’ ₹2,104 crore sale in Paytm, and the Sajjan Jindal Family