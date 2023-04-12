close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger

Current rule could lead to firm's exclusion from index

Samie Modak Mumbai
NSE
Premium

NSE Indices is the NSE subsidiary that manages Nifty indices

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the proposed demerger of Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) financial services arm, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) might tweak the framework on addition and removal of stocks in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Under the present rule, which requires a Nifty constituent to be excluded in the event of its demerger, index heavyweight RIL would have to be removed. That might lead to selling to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore by passive funds, which track the widely popular Nifty50 index.
With a market cap of Rs 15.9 trillion, RIL has the highest weighting of 9.9 per cent in the 50-share index, which is tracked by exchange-traded funds and index funds with assets of over Rs 2 trillion. The company has already initiated a demerger process and the scheme is to be put to the vote before shareholders and creditors on May 2. The demerged entity, Jio Financial Services, is expected to list separately on the bourses by September 2023.
Or

Also Read

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Sensex, Nifty end choppy session flat; Airtel sinks 3%, HUL 2%, OMCs gain

Sensex ends 147pts lower at 59,958; Nifty50 below 17,900; RIL declines 2%

New orders should boost BHEL's prospects; analysts have mixed views

Markets gain for eighth day as FPIs step up buying; Sensex gains 235 points

Sebi unveils new logo with a modern design on 35th Foundation Day

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

National Fertilisers soars 9% to hit 52-week high on hopes of strong Q4FY23

Topics : NSE | Nifty50 | Markets | National Stock Exchange

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Vande Bharat
3 min read

National Fertilisers soars 9% to hit 52-week high on hopes of strong Q4FY23

fertilisers, farming, farmers, farm ,agriculture
3 min read

Bajaj Auto rallies 12% in 8 trading days; stock nears record high

Bajaj Auto
3 min read

Share of NRIs, overseas investors in mutual fund assets declining

Mutual fund, MF
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

fmcg, sales, technology, supermarket, stores, bazaar, essentials, products, market
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Vande Bharat
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Stocks
5 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here
2 min read

Sensex rises 235 pts, Nifty tops 17,800 in fag-end; Divis Labs zooms 10%

MARKET LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 250 pts; Nifty50 above 17,800
1 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

fmcg, sales, technology, supermarket, stores, bazaar, essentials, products, market
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon