Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich too

Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich too

Nykaa Fashion may have gained market share even if growth has been slower than in BPC

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce
premium

In Fashion, net revenue growth is estimated at low twenties (21-22 per cent Y-o-Y versus Q1FY26 at 15.1 per cent). | Nykaa | Credit: X

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The July-September quarter (Q2) business update on revenue by FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) was well received by most investors and the share price surged over 6 per cent, driven by one block deal, on Monday. Even after Wednesday’s minor dip, it was still higher at ₹257.50 as compared to Monday’s close of ₹255.55. The key highlights from the quarterly update are as follows.
 
In Beauty & Personal Care (BPC), net revenue growth is estimated at mid-twenties (25-26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) versus Q1FY26 at 23.9 per cent).
 
The Y-o-Y growth of net merchandise value (NSV) for BPC is
Topics : Markets News The Compass Nykaa fashion industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon