Only 8 Sensex companies disclosed political donations in five years

Bharti Airtel stood out as the only Sensex company that consistently made political contributions each year, in the past five financial years

Electoral bond
Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Only eight of 30 companies that are part of the BSE Sensex index have disclosed their purchases of electoral bonds or other financial contributions to political parties in their annual reports at least once in the past five financial years.

Collectively, these companies spent Rs 628 crore on political contributions in the past five years, according to their annual reports. Telecom major Bharti Airtel led the pack with a total contribution of Rs 241 crore, followed by Tata Steel (Rs 175 crore) and Larsen & Toubro (Rs 85 crore).
 
Bharti Airtel stood out as the only Sensex company that consistently

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

