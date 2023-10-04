Paytm, Sun Tv, Prestige: 5 stocks where the momentum has turned favourable

Nestle India surges 4% in weak market on stock split, interim dividend plan

JSW Infra extends gains after strong listing; zooms 41% over issue price

Stock of this PSB has nearly doubled in 2 months; m-cap nears Rs 1 trillion

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

Nifty Realty may see profit booking; Buy Nifty Infra at support of 5,864

Nifty Metal to be range-bound; Pharma index bullish with need for caution

Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

The market mood seems to be clouded with gloom amid fears of sustained FII outflows, as US Treasury yields hover around 16-year highs at 4.8 per cent. Sentiment in global

