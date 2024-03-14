Rail stocks: IRFC, IRCON, Texmaco Rail rally up to 15% on heavy volumes

Shares of railway related sectors rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra day trade amid heavy volumes on value buying.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Texmaco Rail and Engineering, IRCON International, RailTel Corporation of India, RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam (RNVL) and Titagarh Rail Systems rallied 8 to 15 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 73,038 on intra day trade.

On Wednesday, these stocks had tanked up to 20 per cent on the back of heavy selling in equity markets. Despite today's surge, currently, these companies are trading