Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rail stocks: IRFC, IRCON, Texmaco Rail rally up to 15% on heavy volumes

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Engineering, IRCON International, RailTel Corporation of India, RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam (RNVL) and Titagarh Rail Systems have rallied 8 to 15

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a breathtaking video on X
Premium

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a breathtaking video on X

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of railway related sectors rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra day trade amid heavy volumes on value buying.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Texmaco Rail and Engineering, IRCON International, RailTel Corporation of India, RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam (RNVL) and Titagarh Rail Systems rallied 8 to 15 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 73,038 on intra day trade.

On Wednesday, these stocks had tanked up to 20 per cent on the back of heavy selling in equity markets. Despite today's surge, currently, these companies are trading

Also Read

Rail stocks in demand: Titagarh, IRCON, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 19%

Railway-related stocks rally up to 18%; IRFC m-cap crosses Rs 2 trillion

CPSE index plunges 6%; Rites, IRFC, RVNL, Hudco, MTNL, IRCON tank up to 12%

Govt to sell 8% stake in IRCON International through offer-for-sale

Texmaco Rail surges 10% on order win worth Rs 1,374 cr from Railway Board

'Investors should take 3-5 year view when investing in small, midcaps'

SMS Pharma soars 16% on positive biz outlook; zooms 60% so far in 2024

Indian Hume Pipe surges 18% on winning work order worth Rs 228 cr

SpiceJet soars 8% on securing 10 aircraft ahead of summer schedule

Larsen & Toubro gains 2% on winning 'major' order from Middle East client

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets IRFC Ircon Railtel Corporation of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon