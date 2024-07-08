Robust FY25 volume outlook to sustain gains for consumer major Marico

The stock of consumer major Marico was up 3.9 per cent in trade on Monday after the company reported a robust June quarter performance in a pre-quarterly update. Further, the management indicated that domestic volume growth should witness an improvement in FY25 while other segments (growth portfolio, international business) too would see traction going ahead.

The near-term trigger is a better-than-expected June quarter sales and operating performance. While the company indicated that consolidated revenue growth would be in high single digits, brokerages peg the same at around 7-8 per cent. The growth in the overall business came despite