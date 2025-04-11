US tariffs: Global trade tensions hit IPO outlook for Indian tech startups

Rising concerns over a potential US recession and renewed trade tensions, fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals, are prompting several Indian technology startups to reassess their initial public offering (IPO) plans. A wave of market uncertainty has tempered investor appetite, leading many firms to consider delaying their listings, according to industry sources and analysts.

"US tariffs have a wide-reaching impact on geopolitical relations, trade flows, and businesses. Companies face tremendous uncertainty and rapid change on a global scale. Increased volatility spells bad weather in the short term for IPOs,” said Veenit Surana, partner, financial accounting advisory services (FAAS),