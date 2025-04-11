Friday, April 11, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / US tariffs: Global trade tensions hit IPO outlook for Indian tech startups

A wave of market uncertainty has tempered investor appetite, leading many firms to consider delaying their listings, according to industry sources and analysts

IPO, Initial public offerings
Premium

Industry experts said businesses that rely on the domestic market may not be significantly affected by the tariff issue.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rising concerns over a potential US recession and renewed trade tensions, fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals, are prompting several Indian technology startups to reassess their initial public offering (IPO) plans. A wave of market uncertainty has tempered investor appetite, leading many firms to consider delaying their listings, according to industry sources and analysts.
 
"US tariffs have a wide-reaching impact on geopolitical relations, trade flows, and businesses. Companies face tremendous uncertainty and rapid change on a global scale. Increased volatility spells bad weather in the short term for IPOs,” said Veenit Surana, partner, financial accounting advisory services (FAAS),
