Vodafone Idea stock may more-than-half amid subscriber churn: CLSA

Shares of Vodafone Idea could drop as much as 61 per cent to Rs 5, warns analysts at CLSA, if the beleaguered telecom company continues to see subscriber churn.

The company has already seen loss of 17 million wireless subscribers over the past one year, of which 1 million were lost in the month of January 2024 alone. By comparison, Reliance Jio added about 4.2 million wireless subscribers in January 2024, while Bharti Airtel added 0.75 million subscribers, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

With this, the total mobile subsribers at Jio