close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

Shares of IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Axis Bank may surge up to 15 per cent, show technical charts.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Blowout quarterly earnings reported by some of India’s biggest software firms in July have boosted shares
Web Exclusive Premium

Nifty PVT Bank index hits new all-time high

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty PVTBA (Private Bank) index clinched a new historic peak in the previous session, well ahead of Nifty PSUBA (Public Sector Bank). This milestone was buoyed by IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank, who are resiliently holding the optimistic bias, reaching fresh all-time highs.
On Wednesday, shares of IDFC First Bank, and IndusInd Bank were little shy of reaching further all-time highs in their current bull run. IndusInd Bank shares were trading slightly higher, while IDFC First Bank shares fell 0.40 per cent in an otherwise negative market, where Benchmark indices (BSE Sensex and Nifty 50) witnessed 0.50 per cent cut. 
Here’s the technical outlook of PVT Bank stocks amid index setting new all-time high:-
Or

Also Read

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Is Nifty Bank forming a short-term bottom and ready to breakout over 42K?

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Tech view: Check key levels on Sensex, Nifty as trend remains indecisive

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Corporate earnings growth to drive the next leg of market rally: Analysts

Indo Count hits 52-week high, up 10% on healthy Q4 operational performance

Sebi proposes enhanced disclosure requirements for high-risk FPIs

Eureka Forbes zooms 29% in 2 days as profit nearly doubles in Q4FY23

Torrent Pharma surges 8%, hits record high post March quarter results

Topics : IndusInd Bank Axis Bank Nifty Bank Nifty Private Sector Bank banking shares markets at all time high Stocks calls Buzzing stocks Stock Call stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals Daily technicals technical callls Trading calls Chart Reading

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Campus Activewear extends fall; slips 12% in two days on weak Q4 results

Campus Activewear files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO
3 min read

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

Blowout quarterly earnings reported by some of India’s biggest software firms in July have boosted shares
3 min read

Corporate earnings growth to drive the next leg of market rally: Analysts

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
4 min read

Indo Count hits 52-week high, up 10% on healthy Q4 operational performance

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com
3 min read

Sebi proposes enhanced disclosure requirements for high-risk FPIs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read

Most Popular

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

ITC trades ex-date for dividend; stock gains over 2% in subdued market

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: RIL, HDFC twins drag Sensex 500 pts down, Nifty tests 18,500

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Amfi to form ethics panel to curb misconduct in asset management companies

Mumbai: Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch poses for picture at SEBI Bhavan BKC in Mumbai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/
3 min read

Analysts cautiously positive on new age stocks despite improved Q4 metrics

Following the sharp run-up, returns are expected to plateau.
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon