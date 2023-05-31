As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

In this section

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

markets at all time high

Eureka Forbes zooms 29% in 2 days as profit nearly doubles in Q4FY23

Indo Count hits 52-week high, up 10% on healthy Q4 operational performance

Corporate earnings growth to drive the next leg of market rally: Analysts

Tech view: Check key levels on Sensex, Nifty as trend remains indecisive

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Is Nifty Bank forming a short-term bottom and ready to breakout over 42K?

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Nifty PVTBA (Private Bank) index clinched a new historic peak in the previous session, well ahead of Nifty PSUBA (Public Sector Bank). This milestone was buoyed by IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank, who are resiliently holding the optimistic bias, reaching fresh all-time highs.

On Wednesday, shares of IDFC First Bank, and IndusInd Bank were little shy of reaching further all-time highs in their current bull run. IndusInd Bank shares were trading slightly higher, while IDFC First Bank shares fell 0.40 per cent in an otherwise negative market, where Benchmark indices (BSE Sensex and Nifty 50) witnessed 0.50 per cent cut.

Here’s the technical outlook of PVT Bank stocks amid index setting new all-time high:-

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com