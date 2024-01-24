Outlook healthy for UltraTech amidst higher competition, revenue grows 8%

UltraTech Cement’s third quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24) performance saw a combination of 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth and 8 per cent revenue growth coupled with better realisations per tonne. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 3,250 crore and Ebitda per tonne was Rs 1,191. Profit after tax (PAT) was reported at Rs 1,780 crore. Other income dipped and interest costs rose. The Q3 results were 2 per cent below Bloomberg consensus.

The management estimates that capacity utilisation will improve to 80-85 per cent in Q4 from 77 per cent in Q3.