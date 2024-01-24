Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Outlook healthy for UltraTech amidst higher competition, revenue grows 8%

The management estimates that capacity utilisation will improve to 80-85 per cent in Q4 from 77 per cent in Q3. Demand has recovered, except in the North

UltraTech
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement’s third quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24) performance saw a combination of 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth and 8 per cent revenue growth coupled with better realisations per tonne. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 3,250 crore and Ebitda per tonne was Rs 1,191. Profit after tax (PAT) was reported at Rs 1,780 crore. Other income dipped and interest costs rose. The Q3 results were 2 per cent below Bloomberg consensus.

The management estimates that capacity utilisation will improve to 80-85 per cent in Q4 from 77 per cent in Q3.

Also Read

Adani, JSW Cement, and ArcelorMittal eyeing Vadraj Cement in IBC Sale

Cement shares zoom up to 5%; UltraTech joins Rs 3 trillion market cap-club

UltraTech Cement may present details of second phase of expansion by Dec

UltraTech to buy Kesoram Industries' cement business in all-stock deal

Shree Cement to invest Rs 7,000 crore to add 12 million tonnes of capacity

Weaker than expected bookings in Q3, valuations to weigh on Oberoi Realty

ICICI Bank stock shines in a dull market on good performance in Q3

In a first, India overtakes Hong Kong as world's fourth-largest stock mkt

Near-term margin pressures to persist for Tata Communications stock

BSE, NSE to open on January 20 for special trading session: Check details

Topics : UltraTech Cement Q3 results Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon