Street gives a 'big-hearted' welcome to Britannia Industries' Q4 results

FMCG major Britannia Industries’ results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) were received enthusiastically by the market with the share going up by 6.7 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 5,061.60 on the BSE. However, analysts said the results were in line with margins, and disappointing in terms of revenue growth. The consolidated net sales (excluding other operating income) rose 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,010 crore in Q4. Other operating income declined 58 per cent Y-o-Y with consolidated total sales (including Other Operating Income) up 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y to