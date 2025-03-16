Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / 10,000 FPOs is not too many, but their effectiveness remains in question

10,000 FPOs is not too many, but their effectiveness remains in question

FPOs cannot raise equity to any significant extent because of the limited paying capacity of their members, who are usually smallholders or landless people

Farmer, Agriculture, Paddy
Premium

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government’s ambitious scheme to create 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs), initiated in 2020 with an allocation of ₹6,865 crore, has achieved its target – at least numerically, and on paper. The Ami-Gramvikas FPO, registered in Khagaria (Bihar) on February 24, has become the 10,000th FPO under this programme. If the FPOs set up earlier, and outside this central-sector scheme, are also taken into account, the tally of such grassroots-level rural business enterprises amounts to over 44,400. However, not all of them are doing well. Many are struggling for survival because of issues on commercial viability, or exist only in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion farmers Agriculture Farming

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon