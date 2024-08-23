A banana apocalypse: World's plantations are at risk of being wiped out

“Banana republic” was coined by O'Henry in the early 20th century to describe Latin American nations controlled by corporations that ran banana plantations. The definition expanded to apply to any nation where crony capitalist corporations run undemocratic governments.



The banana itself is grown in 140-odd countries, and is a staple in global diets. India and China are the world’s largest banana-producing nations, but Ecuador, Colombia, and Guatemala, along with the Philippines, are the largest exporters. Beyond its economic importance, the banana is an important link in the global ecosystem, as millions of acres of plantations support insects,