A breakthrough in EV battery tech

India is taking successively bigger initiatives to develop energy sustainability and independence. The latest Economic Survey noted that with the aim of electrifying 30 per cent of India’s vehicle fleet by 2030, the domestic EV market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 49 per cent between 2022 and 2030, and annual sales are expected to reach 10 million by that time. This will, however, be possible only if India has a long-term solution to overcome the challenges of the high cost of EV batteries, i

Lithium-ion batteries have been the go-to technology for vehicle electrification over the last decade. However, the rapid rise in the electric vehicle (EV) demand in the past two years has resulted in massive pressure on the battery supply chain. This makes it indispensable to diversify into newer battery technologies beyond lithium. Sodium-ion is a promising technology to complement lithium-ion batteries or even replace them in some cases.