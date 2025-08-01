Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / A eulogy to Eunice: An Indian English poet who walked freely with language

A eulogy to Eunice: An Indian English poet who walked freely with language

Getting to know St Xavier's College's beloved teacher through the poems she left behind

Eunice de Souza
premium

Eunice de Souza | Photo: wikipedia

Chintan Girish Modi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To be a student of English literature at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and not be taught by the legendary poet Eunice de Souza (1940-2017), is the worst kind of misfortune, I am told. She had retired by the time I joined the college but tales and tributes shared by her students, peers and colleagues make me wonder about the kind of teacher she was. Instead of mourning what could have been, I enjoy getting to know her through the poems that she left behind.
 
One of these, titled “Meeting Poets”, is among my all-time favourites. She writes, “Meeting poets I
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion poetry Feminism Xavier
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon