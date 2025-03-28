A fighting comeback: How Indian martial arts are reclaiming their spotlight

Picture Sundar Pichai — bespectacled, soft-spoken, quintessentially techie. Now, imagine him flipping through the air with a spinning kick. Hard to compute, right? That’s because the West’s default Indian stereotype leans more towards Silicon Valley than the Shaolin Temple. Meanwhile, China has Jackie Chan, Kung fu, and a pop-culture monopoly on martial arts.

But what if India had flexed its ancient warrior muscles on the world stage? Indians would’ve been seen not just as brainiacs, but as formidable fighters — a blend of brilliance and brawn. And why not? Shaolin Kung fu, after all, itself owes a debt to India.