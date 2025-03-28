Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A fighting comeback: How Indian martial arts are reclaiming their spotlight

A fighting comeback: How Indian martial arts are reclaiming their spotlight

Indian martial arts are not mere relics of a bygone era; they are a vibrant component of the nation's cultural identity

Kalaripayattu warriors practising on the beach | Photo: Wikimedia commons
Kalaripayattu warriors practising on the beach | Photo: Wikimedia commons

Kumar Abishek
Kumar Abishek
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Picture Sundar Pichai — bespectacled, soft-spoken, quintessentially techie. Now, imagine him flipping through the air with a spinning kick. Hard to compute, right? That’s because the West’s default Indian stereotype leans more towards Silicon Valley than the Shaolin Temple. Meanwhile, China has Jackie Chan, Kung fu, and a pop-culture monopoly on martial arts.
 
But what if India had flexed its ancient warrior muscles on the world stage? Indians would’ve been seen not just as brainiacs, but as formidable fighters — a blend of brilliance and brawn. And why not? Shaolin Kung fu, after all, itself owes a debt to India.
