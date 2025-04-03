Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / A global setback: India must adjust swiftly to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

A global setback: India must adjust swiftly to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

India will need to adjust swiftly to reciprocal tariffs

Donald Trump
Premium

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, April 2, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” will go down in history as the most damaging day for globalisation in the post-war era. Mr Trump on April 2, as promised, announced sweeping “reciprocal tariffs” against all trading partners. In fact, the tariffs are far more damaging than what most people had expected. This would also be remembered as another momentous event underscoring the American political leadership’s desire to relinquish the global leadership, which the world’s largest economy and sole superpower has held for decades. The shape and the nature of the global economic and political order will now, to an extent,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Trump reciprocal tax Trump tariffs trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon