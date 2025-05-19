A holistic assessment of states’ performance across seven pillars

In India’s competitive federalism structure, both the Centre and state governments play very critical roles in driving policy initiatives and reforms. Hence, as we aspire towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, the states’ role in this journey will be of paramount importance.

Different states have followed different development trajectories, and it is important to periodically assess their journey. With this objective, we have done a detailed study of various states’ performance and ranked them accordingly. As no single metric can capture the performance of a state adequately, we have looked at seven pillars, namely economic, fiscal, social, financial development, infrastructure,