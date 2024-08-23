A key lesson from Jamsetji to the leader of the future: Develop four Qs

While researching for the book Jamsetji Tata: Powerful Learnings for Corporate Success, I wondered what kind of intelligence and self-awareness Jamsetji had developed to achieve all that he did in his lifetime, indeed even beyond. His intelligence quotient (IQ) may be assumed to have been strong — anyway, the originator of IQ testing, Alfred Binet, was born only after Jamsetji died in 1904.



IQ ruled the roost for decades until EQ (emotional quotient) was born in 1990. I assume Jamsetji possessed lots of EQ. Why else would he have unilaterally provided creche facilities for kids of employees,